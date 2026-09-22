Anger has been mounting inside Real Madrid following the 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the capital derby. Fans and media alike are now demanding changes across the squad, convinced that the arrival of Jose Mourinho and the new signings have failed to fix last season's problems.

Spanish media reports pin the criticism on three main issues. Chief among them is the form of Vinicius Junior, alongside the roles handed to Bernardo Silva and Carlos Espai, with the team still labouring through weak playmaking, a drop in attacking output and a lack of harmony up front.

Vinicius out of the plans?

Vinicius Junior tops the list of names under fire in Madrid. His level has dropped in recent weeks, coming just as he put pen to paper on a new contract with Real Madrid.

The newspaper "AS" reported that the voices calling for Yan Diomande to start on the left flank are growing louder, given the displays the Ivorian has produced. Sitting Vinicius on the bench has become a serious talking point among fans and pundits.

The demands do not stop at Vinicius. "AS" believe Bernardo Silva deserves a bigger role, particularly in the big matches, as one of the options capable of injecting more creativity and chance creation into Real Madrid's midfield.

Calls are also growing to hand Carlos Espai more minutes. The player settled two matches this season against Espanyol and Elche, yet Mourinho left him on the bench throughout the recent clash with Atletico Madrid.

All of this feeds into wider questions over how the Portuguese coach is managing his attacking minutes, especially as Kylian Mbappe rarely leaves the pitch. It opens the door to a broader debate about the shape of Real Madrid's starting line-up in the weeks ahead.