LaLiga is lining up unprecedented television coverage for tomorrow's Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou. Up to 38 cameras will capture the action, with a possible 39th on standby. Officials expect a global audience of more than 650 million viewers.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the production plan spreads cameras across every corner of the stadium to catch each detail, part of LaLiga's push to deliver a cutting-edge viewing experience for one of world football's biggest fixtures.

That figure blows past the usual 25 or 26 cameras deployed at Barcelona and Real Madrid matches. The setup takes in goal cameras, the goal line, the substitutes' benches and the tunnels, plus high-speed cameras that serve up replays from multiple angles.

These arrangements follow the storm over refereeing decisions in the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla. Television footage, according to the report, failed to offer a decisive angle on one incident involving Arda Guler and Pique, hammering home why the big fixtures need extra camera angles.

Fresh technology is on the way too. The connected ball will make its Clasico debut, feeding additional data during play, while Ref Cam transmits scenes from the referee's perspective to hand viewers a different view of the action.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA Watch

Overseas, LaLiga expects a potential audience topping 650 million viewers. A total of 28 international broadcasters are expected in Barcelona to produce tailored content, with the television signal distributed across global platforms including Disney, DAZN and Canal+.

Build-up coverage kicks off 90 minutes before the opening whistle. Cameras will track the two teams arriving at the stadium, capture behind-the-scenes footage from the dressing rooms and roll through the warm-ups, giving viewers extended access to the Clasico atmosphere.

The newspaper reported that LaLiga's figures show the Clasico's reach jumped by 51% over the past two seasons, compared with the four seasons before them. It all points to a rapidly widening international following for the clash between the two rivals.