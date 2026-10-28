Renowned public relations and marketing expert Mark Borkowski has confirmed that Harry Kane may be the only saviour for the reputation of English football, after Manchester City dragged the game into the mud.

His remarks came after the Ballon d'Or ceremony, where Kane collected the award to warm applause. He stood and thanked his wife, his family and a long list of the coaches he has worked with, naming each of them.

Kane's success lands at a critical time for English football. The game's reputation has been tarnished after Manchester City were found guilty of all charges relating to serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over nine consecutive seasons.

Borkowski believes Kane has the qualities to play the statesman and repair that tarnished image. He told British newspaper "The Sun": "Let's face it, British football is in a very bad place at the moment in terms of reputation, and regardless of what the Premier League does about Manchester City, Harry Kane may be the saviour of the reputation of football in this country."

"I think he already feels like a statesman, and he feels there is a bigger role to play than all those stereotypical roles that footballers fall into," he added. "In his career, he perhaps has two or three more tournaments left, and his goal will be to bring the World Cup to England, which will bring him a great deal of money and create a long-lasting legacy."

England still talks about the heroes of 1966 and Sir Geoff Hurst, who has served as an ambassador for the English game since the Jules Rimet Cup win, the expert explained. He stressed: "Harry Kane can play the role of England's ambassador because of his values and his character, and he may leave a greater legacy than David Beckham himself."



