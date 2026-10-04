Erling Haaland handed Manchester City and coach Enzo Maresca a fresh worry on Sunday, limping out of Norway's clash with Portugal in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal won the match 2-1, booking Jorge Jesus's side a place in the quarter-finals. Norway stayed rooted to the bottom of their group with three points, another defeat in a miserable campaign.

The scare arrived in the 67th minute. Haaland felt something wrong, asked to come off, and Norway's staff sent on Jorgen Strand Larsen in his place.

City supporters watched that early exit with their hearts in their mouths. Haaland is the beating heart of their attack, and this potential injury could hardly have come at a worse moment with the Premier League about to resume.

Nightmare is the word for City's international break. They now fear losing one of their deadliest weapons before Sunday's showdown with Liverpool in the sixth round of the Premier League.

Off the pitch, Maresca's side face more than 100 charges brought by the Premier League. City await their punishment, though they insist they have done nothing wrong and have lodged an appeal.

Pep's men head into the big one top of the table with a flawless record, 15 points from the first five rounds. Liverpool sit sixth on nine points, which lends the meeting serious weight in the fight for the summit.

For now, City can only wait to learn how bad the injury is and how long Haaland might be sidelined. Staff and fans alike are desperate to know whether their top scorer can face Liverpool. At this stage of the season, losing him is a luxury they cannot afford.