Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

After the battle with Al-Nassr: Demiral ignites a new street war in the Al-Hilal clasico

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
M. Demiral
Saudi Arabia
Türkiye

The Turkish defender continues to stir up crises

Al-Ahli's Turkish defender Merih Demiral sparked a fresh street brawl in the classico against traditional rivals Al-Hilal, having previously done the same against the other rivals, Al-Nassr.

Al-Hilal hosted Al-Ahli today, Tuesday, at the Kingdom Arena, in a rescheduled fixture from the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The trouble flared in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. A street brawl erupted between the players of both teams, and Demiral was the primary instigator.

It all began when Al-Hilal's full-back Mohamed Mahzari went in strongly on Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney, before he fell to the ground claiming he had been struck. Toney was booked for it.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR

Demiral marched over to Mahzari and pulled him by the shirt as he lay on the pitch. That enraged the Al-Hilal players, who confronted the Turkish defender to clash with him, before the Al-Ahli players piled in too.

Once the altercation had settled, the referee showed a yellow card to Demiral. That prompted objections from members of Al-Ahli's technical staff, and one of them was sent off with a red card.

Strangely, Demiral picked up a second yellow before the end of the first half, this time for a strong challenge on Al-Hilal's Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville. Al-Ahli were forced to play the entire second half with just 10 men.

It is worth recalling that Demiral was the central figure in the crisis involving Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr during their match in the second half of last season in the Roshn League, which resulted in a one-match suspension and a fine of 165,000 riyals.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google