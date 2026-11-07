After the Asian Football Confederation: 25 new votes for Infantino in the FIFA elections

First the Asian Football Confederation, now the Caribbean Football Union. Another bloc has thrown its weight behind Gianni Infantino, who looks more certain than ever to win re-election as FIFA president next March.

The backing hands Infantino a further 25 votes after the Caribbean Football Union formally declared its support for the Italian-Swiss official's re-election.

Read also

Threats to dissolve the partnership with Morocco: the 2030 World Cup at the heart of the Spanish election battle

Why did he prefer Real Madrid over Barcelona? Gabriel responds in two words

The union's statement read: "Following a formal process of consultation and approval involving its member associations, the 25 member associations of the Caribbean Football Union, affiliated to FIFA, expressed their collective support for the re-election of Gianni Infantino to the FIFA presidency in the upcoming presidential election of 2027."

Calls for "transparency" and "good governance"

Infantino, 56, has led world football's governing body since 2016, and he remains the clear favourite for the vote at the FIFA Congress on 18 March 2027 in Rabat. That is despite the criticism he weathered over a failed plan to create a commercial company open to private-sector investors.

The Asian Football Confederation backed him last month. The Caribbean Football Union followed this week, explaining its stance in plain terms: "The Caribbean Football Union recognises the development initiatives undertaken by FIFA, in particular investments in football infrastructure, technical programmes, competitions, youth and women's football, and the strengthening of institutional capacities."

Member associations operate with limited financial and human resources, the union noted, stressing "the importance of ensuring that the next development cycle delivers sustainable benefits to its member associations".

A warning

The endorsement came with a caveat, one perhaps rooted in the turmoil that has gripped FIFA in recent months. "In the same spirit, the Caribbean Football Union continues to call for greater transparency, good governance, and meaningful reforms within the football family," it affirmed.

It added: "The Caribbean Football Union offers its support to FIFA, hoping that it will continue to enhance accountability, maintain the highest standards of governance, and pursue the necessary reforms to ensure that every member association is fairly represented and taken into consideration."

Rounding off its statement, the union said: "The Caribbean Football Union affirms that it determined its collective position in consultation with its member associations, which reflects the importance of transparency, collective decision-making and respect for the voices of its members."