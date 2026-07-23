Al-Shabab have kicked off their summer business by snapping up a former Al-Ittihad player.

The capital club confirmed the signing of ex-Al-Ittihad midfielder Awad Al-Nashri on their official "X" account. He arrives on a free transfer after his deal with "the Tigers" expired.

Al-Nashri has put pen to paper on a two-year contract that runs until 2028, with the option of a further season.

His exit made him the fourth player to leave Al-Ittihad this summer, following Colombian striker Ricardo Carballo, Brazilian midfielder Fabinho and Saudi winger Abdulaziz Al-Bishi.

The 24-year-old walked away for nothing once the club opted against renewing his contract, which ran out at the end of last season. He had spent six years at Al-Ittihad after breaking into the first team in 2020.

He becomes the first signing Al-Shabab have officially wrapped up this summer under new German coach Thomas Letsch, who has replaced Algeria's Noureddine Ben Zekri in the dugout.

Now Al-Nashri wants regular football at Al-Shabab to force his way back into the Saudi national team, having featured at the 2023 Arabian Gulf Cup.

Across the past six seasons, the Saudi midfielder made 80 appearances for Al-Ittihad's first team without scoring or setting up a single goal.