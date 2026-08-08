After shining at the World Cup: the Saudi league chases former Manchester United player

Saudi Roshn League clubs have gone head to head with Premier League rivals to sign the former Manchester United player this summer.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs says Congolese defender Axel Tuanzebe, formerly of Burnley, is weighing up his offers after starring at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Tuanzebe was one of the standout performers for the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the tournament. He played a key role in taking them through the group stage on their first-ever appearance, before a narrow defeat to England.

According to Jacobs, the 28-year-old is now a free agent, so any club can sign him for nothing this summer following the end of his Burnley contract.

Several Saudi League clubs want him on a free, but they face competition from the Premier League, chief among them Everton and Brentford.

His career started brightly. Tuanzebe came through the Manchester United academy and made a handful of first-team appearances, before a run of loans took him to Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City.

Between 2023 and 2025, the Congolese defender turned out for Ipswich Town. He then joined Burnley last summer, only to leave again after the club's relegation from the Premier League.