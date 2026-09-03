Matches across every division and discipline in the country, from the men's and women's leagues to futsal and beach football, will stop exactly 10 minutes into the first half on the next matchday.

In an official statement, the Argentine FA said play will pause for a minute's applause to thank the Rosario superstar for his service in the Albiceleste's blue-and-white shirt.

That tribute has already been seen in the Argentine cup competition. During the meeting between Boca Juniors and Velez Sarsfield at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, everyone present joined in to honour the Inter Miami forward.

Alongside the symbolic applause, the AFA board's decision instructs all venues with suitable video technology to show the association's official video on Messi's farewell before kick-off. Supporters in the stands are also expected to mark the occasion with flags, songs and cheers.

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The timing of the tribute in the 10th minute is a nod to the shirt number worn by the 39-year-old forward. Messi shaped the national team over many years and leaves behind historic records: with 207 appearances and 125 goals, he stands alone as Argentina's all-time leader for both matches played and goals scored.

Before that, the association's decision followed the captain's farewell statement. Last Monday, the forward brought his international career to an end with a letter published on his Instagram channel.

There, he explained the reasons for his decision and thanked the home fans for their support over many years. While figures within the association are hoping to stage a farewell match on home soil, the AFA are already making an initial gesture to recognise the superstar's lifetime sporting achievement with the current directive.