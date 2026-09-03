Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
messi(C)Getty Images
Jochen Tittmar

Translated by

After retiring from the national team: Argentina's association honours Lionel Messi with a special tribute

Liga Profesional
Argentina
L. Messi

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) will honour Lionel Messi after his retirement from the national team next weekend with a nationwide stoppage.

Matches across every division and discipline in the country, from the men's and women's leagues to futsal and beach football, will stop exactly 10 minutes into the first half on the next matchday.

In an official statement, the Argentine FA said play will pause for a minute's applause to thank the Rosario superstar for his service in the Albiceleste's blue-and-white shirt.

That tribute has already been seen in the Argentine cup competition. During the meeting between Boca Juniors and Velez Sarsfield at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, everyone present joined in to honour the Inter Miami forward.

Alongside the symbolic applause, the AFA board's decision instructs all venues with suitable video technology to show the association's official video on Messi's farewell before kick-off. Supporters in the stands are also expected to mark the occasion with flags, songs and cheers.

lionel messi world cup finalgetty

How many goals did Lionel Messi score for Argentina's national team?

The timing of the tribute in the 10th minute is a nod to the shirt number worn by the 39-year-old forward. Messi shaped the national team over many years and leaves behind historic records: with 207 appearances and 125 goals, he stands alone as Argentina's all-time leader for both matches played and goals scored.

Before that, the association's decision followed the captain's farewell statement. Last Monday, the forward brought his international career to an end with a letter published on his Instagram channel.

There, he explained the reasons for his decision and thanked the home fans for their support over many years. While figures within the association are hoping to stage a farewell match on home soil, the AFA are already making an initial gesture to recognise the superstar's lifetime sporting achievement with the current directive.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google