After reports of his departure: the truth about the intriguing clause in Firas Al-Buraikan's contract

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have settled the controversy over striker Firas Al-Buraikan's future, ending days of speculation sparked by reports that his contract contained a clause letting him leave for any club at a fixed price.

Those rumours had unsettled Al-Ahli fans. Al-Buraikan is one of the team's most important attacking pillars, capable of playing in more than one position, and the management have been working hard to preserve the core squad after a number of prominent names departed in recent months.

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According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Al-Ahli's management are determined to keep Firas Al-Buraikan. They see him as an essential part of the team's project over the coming years and have no intention of letting him go.

There is no penalty clause in the player's contract granting him the right to leave for a set fee, the newspaper added, denying all the reports that circulated in recent days about the possibility of an easy exit.

Al-Buraikan will stay at Al-Ahli until his contract expires in the summer of 2028, the paper confirmed. The club's management and coaching staff back him fully, viewing him as one of the players they will lean on most in the next phase.