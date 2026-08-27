Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1081974463.jpgPhilippe Ruiz
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

After repeated collapses: Kompany reveals a surprise about Jamal Musiala's health

J. Musiala
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart
V. Kompany
Germany
Belgium

Before the clash with Stuttgart:

Twenty-four hours before the Bundesliga train departs, Bayern Munich's press conference shifted from Stuttgart to the health of one star, Jamal Musiala. 

Repeated, alarming collapses in friendlies and a shocking admission of nerve episodes had put Bayern on high alert. Now Vincent Kompany has delivered a long-awaited message of reassurance.

The Bayern Munich manager has ended the anxious wait endured by the Bavarian club's fans over their number one star.

The defending champions open their new league campaign tomorrow evening, Friday, with a difficult test against Stuttgart to begin their bid to retain the shield.

Musiala, 23, had collapsed unconscious in the friendlies against Leipzig and Heidenheim, sparking a wave of concern. The player himself then broke his silence to reveal his suffering from sudden nerve episodes, confirming the matter is treatable and that he would return soon.

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

Kompany struck a reassuring tone at the pre-match press conference: "Jamal trained with us today and his condition is generally good, but it is impossible for him to make tomorrow's match."

The Belgian manager insisted the club would not gamble with its star, explaining that the protocol for his return now rests entirely with the doctors.

"The situation is under control, Jamal is used to adjusting his treatment doses, and his return will be gradual and at the time determined by the specialist medical staff," he said. "The most important thing is that he is fine now."

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google