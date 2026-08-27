Twenty-four hours before the Bundesliga train departs, Bayern Munich's press conference shifted from Stuttgart to the health of one star, Jamal Musiala.

Repeated, alarming collapses in friendlies and a shocking admission of nerve episodes had put Bayern on high alert. Now Vincent Kompany has delivered a long-awaited message of reassurance.

The Bayern Munich manager has ended the anxious wait endured by the Bavarian club's fans over their number one star.

The defending champions open their new league campaign tomorrow evening, Friday, with a difficult test against Stuttgart to begin their bid to retain the shield.

Musiala, 23, had collapsed unconscious in the friendlies against Leipzig and Heidenheim, sparking a wave of concern. The player himself then broke his silence to reveal his suffering from sudden nerve episodes, confirming the matter is treatable and that he would return soon.

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Kompany struck a reassuring tone at the pre-match press conference: "Jamal trained with us today and his condition is generally good, but it is impossible for him to make tomorrow's match."

The Belgian manager insisted the club would not gamble with its star, explaining that the protocol for his return now rests entirely with the doctors.

"The situation is under control, Jamal is used to adjusting his treatment doses, and his return will be gradual and at the time determined by the specialist medical staff," he said. "The most important thing is that he is fine now."