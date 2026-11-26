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He did not need to play every match, and he did not need to be the team's top star, to make headlines. All it takes is for him to step onto the pitch and change everything. This is Gabriel Jesus, the Barcelona striker who has gone from silent substitute to genuine hero and written his name in letters of gold in the history of the Champions League.

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Against Azerbaijani side Sabah yesterday, the Brazilian returned to the starting line-up after a full month out of it. His previous start came against Real Betis at La Cartuja, where Barcelona won 5-2 and Jesus scored. He found the net again, but this goal was anything but ordinary.

That strike lifted Gabriel Jesus past Uruguayan legend Luis Suarez, the former Barcelona striker, on the Champions League's all-time scoring list, according to figures from Spanish outlet "Sport". Suarez stopped at 27 goals. Jesus now has 28, another step towards glory.

That makes him the fourth-highest Brazilian scorer in Europe's biggest club competition. Only three big names sit above him: former Real Madrid star Kaka with 30 goals, Vinicius Junior with 35 and Neymar Junior with 43.

The Barcelona striker has also overtaken the legendary Rivaldo, who scored 27 goals . On this season's form, he could soon break into the top three Brazilian scorers in the competition's history.

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His 28 goals have come for three clubs: Manchester City, where he scored 20 and enjoyed his finest spell, Arsenal, where he netted six, and now Barcelona. He has only two for the Catalans, but both have made the difference.

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This season's numbers show Jesus is more than a substitute. He's a secret weapon for Hansi Flick. Five goals and three assists in just 11 matches for Barcelona works out at a goal contribution every 47 minutes on the pitch. He doesn't play much, but he's extremely effective and capable of changing the course of any match at the toughest moments.

Raphinha is in outstanding form, but Jesus knows his chances will come. Before the match, in the press conference after the Sabah game, Flick said: "Raphinha knows there is another player ahead of him in form who is performing excellently, but he is ready when I need him, and that is very good for the team."

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Jesus admits he isn't a starter. He trains extremely hard so he can score when the chances come, and that's exactly what he does every time he plays.

More opportunities are on the way. Barcelona are in the middle of a gruelling run of nine matches in just 27 days, which will hand the Brazilian more minutes and a chance to prove he deserves a bigger role in Flick's line-up.

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Away from his performances on the pitch, Jesus has become a strong source of support in the dressing room. He's always close to Raphinha, and yesterday he showed a side few knew about: the protector. When criticism came Balde's way over his recent performances, Jesus stood up for his team-mate, saying: "It has been hard for him, but he played very well and he has great talent."

Gabriel Jesus doesn't just score goals. He protects his team-mates and lifts the squad's morale. Every time out, he proves the real hero isn't the one who always plays, but the one who makes the most of every minute he's given.