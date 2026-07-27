Spanish artist Ana Mena has categorically denied any romantic relationship with Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, the 2026 World Cup winner with the Spanish national team, dismissing the reports as "nonsense" and "ridiculous" after the pair were seen together at Spain's celebrations of their World Cup triumph.

The singer came out swinging on her arrival at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport on Sunday. From the first moment, she attacked everything that had been said about her in recent days, and the alleged relationship with the Barcelona forward in particular, telling the assembled journalists: "This is nonsense, for goodness' sake. It is really ridiculous."

Number 7 shirt stirs controversy

Media reports linked Mena and Torres after they were seen together at the Cibeles celebration organised by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, and again at a private party at one of the most famous nightclubs in the Spanish capital. The chatter only grew louder when Mena turned up wearing the number 7 shirt, the number Torres wears for the Spanish national team.

Asked why she had worn that shirt at the Cibeles celebration, Mena answered plainly: "Well, this is the shirt they gave me, I don't know", an attempt to shut down the speculation.

Nothing special

The actress admitted she had met the Barcelona forward during the national team's celebration, but insisted it was no different from her encounters with the other players. "There were a lot of people, and I spoke to many of them," she said, making clear that her meeting with Torres was nothing more than a passing moment amid the wider festivities.

Once the partner of actor Óscar Casas, Mena made no secret of her irritation at the whole media circus. What is being said about her is "really ridiculous", she repeated, determined to draw a line under the speculation of the past few days.

Torres, remember, was one of the stars of Spain's World Cup celebration. He scored the only goal in the final against Argentina, a 1-0 win after extra time, handing Spain the second world title in their history.