Press reports have revealed where France's Moussa Diaby stands on featuring against the UAE's Al-Jazira in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Al-Ittihad winger closing in on a move to Germany's Bayer Leverkusen.

Al-Ittihad face Al-Jazira next Tuesday at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, in the preliminary round qualifying for the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Saudi journalist Majed Hood said Diaby travelled to Mecca after the coaching staff, led by Germany's Jens Wissing, handed him a rest.

In a tweet on his personal account on the "X" platform, the Saudi journalist explained that all players will feature normally in the upcoming match against Al-Jazira.

All this comes as reports confirm the French winger is now close to joining Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of less than 30 million euros, on a five-season contract running until 2031.

Diaby is one of the most influential figures in Al-Ittihad's attack, especially as the Saudi club have not signed a replacement for him on the right wing. Any absence from the Al-Jazira match would be a serious blow.

He joined Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2024 from Aston Villa, and delivered strong performances across two seasons. In the first, he led the team to a first Roshn League and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup double in its history.