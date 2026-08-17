Real Madrid have settled their approach to the closing days of the summer window. Club chiefs will make no new additions in midfield or defence, despite missing out on Spain's Rodri, who now stands on the verge of joining arch-rivals Barcelona. It's a move that could stir controversy among the Whites' fans before the new season kicks off.

Radio station "Cadena SER" report that Real Madrid have no intention of signing a new midfielder to replace Rodri. "The Athletic", meanwhile, indicate that the club have also backed away from adding a top-class centre-back, an option that had been firmly on the table in recent weeks.

Plenty of supporters harbour reservations about whether the current options in midfield and defence are enough. Those doubts matter all the more with the team gearing up for a fresh campaign under Portugal's José Mourinho, who has enjoyed clear backing from the board this window.

Madrid moved decisively to strengthen earlier in the summer, bringing in the likes of Diomande, Konaté and Cucurella. Bernardo Silva caught the eye during pre-season, delivering performances that left the coaching staff optimistic about the influential role he could play next term.

Encouraging friendlies aside, midfield and defence still worry a section of the fanbase. They had been hoping for fresh faces in those areas, especially after the failed pursuit of Rodri, who recent developments suggest is closing in on a Barcelona shirt.

So it seems Madrid have shut the door on the names floated as Rodri alternatives, chief among them Martín Zubimendi and Kees Smit. Neither deal features in the club's current plans, and no midfielder will arrive in the days left in the market, barring the unexpected.

Things look little different at the back. The evidence suggests the board have dropped the idea of a new centre-back, with Mourinho already boasting five players in that role, plus the option of calling on Tchouaméni when needed.