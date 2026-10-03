After Mbappé and Konaté: a new player leaves the France camp

France and Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has left the camp of "Les Bleus" to return to Germany, suspended for Monday's clash with Belgium.

Upamecano saw red against Italy on Friday, a game that finished 1-1, after picking up a second yellow card. That booking rules him out of the next match against Belgium.

For 80 minutes the Bayern Munich man had been superb. Then came the dismissal, and a torrid end to his evening.

He returned to the French national team's base at Clairefontaine with his team-mates late on Friday night. With him suspended and unavailable for the Belgium fixture, the staff decided to release him back to his club, according to an official statement.

His exit follows that of Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Ibrahima Konate, both dropped from the squad during the current camp through injury.