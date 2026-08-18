After marrying a Moroccan woman: what is the truth about Roberto Carlos converting to Islam?

Turkish press reports have revealed that Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has converted to Islam, following a career full of achievements with Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, alongside his previous spell with Fenerbahce.

According to the news published by more than one Turkish newspaper, including Haberler, the 53-year-old converted to Islam around four weeks ago after reciting the Shahada during a meeting with Sheikh Jihad Hamada, one of the well-known figures in Brazil's Muslim community.

What happened?

According to the circulating account, Roberto Carlos had been in contact with Sheikh Jihad Hamada for some time before visiting him in Brazil around four weeks ago.

During the meeting, the former Real Madrid star is said to have recited the Shahada, declaring his choice of Islam.

So far, Roberto Carlos has issued no direct statement confirming his conversion. That places the news within the realm of claims that require official confirmation from the player himself.

Turkish MP reveals the details

The claims spread further after a post by Ali Sahin, the Turkish MP for the Justice and Development Party, who spoke about a meeting he had held with a number of representatives of Brazil's Muslim community.

Sahin said via his account on the "X" platform that he had met Sheikh Jihad Hamada, who resides in the city of Sao Paulo, during a visit to the Brazilian Charitable Union of Muslim Youth. He noted that Hamada ranks among the 500 most influential figures in the Muslim world.

According to the MP, Sheikh Hamada told him that Roberto Carlos, whom he described as one of the legends of Brazilian and world football and a former Fenerbahce player, had been in contact with him for a long time before visiting him four weeks ago, reciting the Shahada and choosing Islam.

Sahin offered his congratulations to Roberto Carlos, wishing him and his family "a life full of peace, health and blessing".

Roberto Carlos marries Moroccan Souhaila El Tahiri

These claims come after pictures of Roberto Carlos signing his marriage contract with the Moroccan Souhaila El Tahiri circulated on social media.

Reports had earlier revealed his marriage to the Spaniard of Moroccan origin. El Tahiri is a players' agent licensed by FIFA and works in managing players' professional careers and football-related projects.

Pictures of their wedding celebration circulated again on 17 August of this year, but their marriage was not a new event. Information about it emerged back in January, before the couple held a limited ceremony on 25 July, attended by family members and close friends.

Reports indicate that the relationship began on a professional basis before developing into a personal one, with the pair continuing to collaborate on a number of projects managing the business affairs and careers of players between Brazil and Europe.

Roberto Carlos ranks among the most prominent defenders in the history of football, having built his glory with Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team before a spell in Turkey with Fenerbahce. His name remains strongly present in the memory of the game's fans around the world.

The news of his conversion keeps circulating. Official confirmation from Roberto Carlos himself remains the decisive factor in settling its accuracy.