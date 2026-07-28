Al-Hilal have added another winger to their summer wishlist. Luis Diaz of Colombia and France's Ousmane Dembele were already on the list, and now they have set their sights on a Manchester City man.

Britain's talkSPORT radio report that Al-Hilal want to sign England winger Jack Grealish during the current summer window.

Grealish is back at the Sky Blues after his loan at Everton last season, where he scored 6 goals and provided two assists across 20 Premier League appearances.

Everton want him again, but only on loan. Manchester City reject that, preferring a permanent sale, and that stance strengthens Al-Hilal's hand.

Grealish himself is the complication. The 30-year-old wants to stay in the Premier League next season, though the Riyadh side could tempt him with a lucrative tax-free salary.

Al-Hilal have already signed Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United for around 80 million euros, according to press reports. Even so, they want more wingers, with Dembele and Luis Diaz among the names.