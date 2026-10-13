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RodriGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

After losing out on the Rodri deal: Real Madrid move to take revenge on Barcelona in the transfer market

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A new battle between the two giants

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Real Madrid want revenge on Barcelona this summer, after the Catalans snatched Spain international Rodri from under their noses just a few months ago.

Serious negotiations had taken Rodri to the brink of a move from Manchester City to the Spanish capital. Then Barcelona intervened and won the race.

That deal mattered on two fronts. Barcelona landed a star who had won the 2026 World Cup, and they wounded a rival desperate for exactly that kind of midfield reinforcement.

 Now a second Rodri saga looks to be brewing, with the two giants circling another outstanding Spaniard.

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Barcelona are pushing hard for Pedro Porro, 27, and the 2026 World Cup winner wants out of Tottenham this summer. His contract in London runs until June 2031, but reports suggest he is weighing up a return to the Spanish league.

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 Newspaper "Sport" report that Barcelona are tracking his situation closely and view him as a valuable addition on the right flank, where his attacking instincts, pace and international experience all appeal.

 Jules Koundé's future adds another layer to it. The Frenchman has slipped to the role of backup.

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Radio station "Cadena SER", meanwhile, claim Real Madrid want the Spanish international right-back too. The station, which noted Barcelona's admiration for his understanding with Lamine Yamal, explained that Los Blancos see Porro as both a squad upgrade and the chance to settle the score over Rodri.

For now, the player appears to favour the Catalan club. That could change.

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links: