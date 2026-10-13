After losing out on the Rodri deal: Real Madrid move to take revenge on Barcelona in the transfer market

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A new battle between the two giants

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Real Madrid want revenge on Barcelona this summer, after the Catalans snatched Spain international Rodri from under their noses just a few months ago.

Serious negotiations had taken Rodri to the brink of a move from Manchester City to the Spanish capital. Then Barcelona intervened and won the race.

That deal mattered on two fronts. Barcelona landed a star who had won the 2026 World Cup, and they wounded a rival desperate for exactly that kind of midfield reinforcement.

Now a second Rodri saga looks to be brewing, with the two giants circling another outstanding Spaniard.

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Barcelona are pushing hard for Pedro Porro, 27, and the 2026 World Cup winner wants out of Tottenham this summer. His contract in London runs until June 2031, but reports suggest he is weighing up a return to the Spanish league.

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Newspaper "Sport" report that Barcelona are tracking his situation closely and view him as a valuable addition on the right flank, where his attacking instincts, pace and international experience all appeal.

Jules Koundé's future adds another layer to it. The Frenchman has slipped to the role of backup.

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Radio station "Cadena SER", meanwhile, claim Real Madrid want the Spanish international right-back too. The station, which noted Barcelona's admiration for his understanding with Lamine Yamal, explained that Los Blancos see Porro as both a squad upgrade and the chance to settle the score over Rodri.

For now, the player appears to favour the Catalan club. That could change.