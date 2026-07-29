Riyad Mahrez looks set for a swift return to Saudi pitches. Al-Qadsiah have opened talks to sign the Algerian star on a free transfer, just days after he left Al-Ahli.

Qatar's "Al-Sharq" newspaper, citing the "Algeria International" channel, reported that Al-Qadsiah have looked into Mahrez's legal status on the market after his three-year spell with Al-Ahli ended. They are preparing an official offer should the finances add up.

The eastern club have made the former Algeria captain a priority to bolster the right wing. He brings vast experience and the ability to change a game, whether during his golden years in Europe with Leicester City and Manchester City or at Al-Ahli in the Roshn League.

At 35, Mahrez has yet to settle his future. He is weighing up several expected offers and will decide his next destination in the coming days. Al-Qadsiah, meanwhile, want to pounce on his availability as a free agent and sell him on their new project.