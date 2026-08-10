Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
CORRECTION / FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LE HAVRE-MONACOAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

After just 170 minutes: a Spanish giant brings the Al-Ittihad striker closer to a return to Europe

Transfers
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
LaLiga
Sevilla
G. Ilenikhena
Al-Jazira vs Al Ittihad
Al-Jazira
AFC Champions League Elite Qualification
Saudi Arabia
Spain
France
United Arab Emirates

The Spanish side draws up a final plan to bolster the attack before the transfer window closes

Less than a week before Sevilla kick off their league campaign, the Andalusian club are working flat out to complete the signing of at least two players.

Having wrapped up the Ruben Vargas deal, Sevilla's sporting directors are pressing on to land another striker while also chasing Kochorashvili to bolster the midfield.

According to "ABC Sevilla", Sevilla have settled on Nigerian George Ilenikhena "19 years old" to complete their striking options, hoping to sign him on loan from his Saudi club Ittihad Jeddah.

After a brief spell in Saudi Arabia, Ilenikhena wants a return to Europe, and several clubs have shown interest, among them Schalke and West Ham.

Holding both French and Nigerian nationalities, Ilenikhena came through French football. The striker turned heads last season with Monaco before Ittihad Jeddah paid 33 million euros to the French club to sign him in January.

AFC Champions League Elite Qualification
Al-Jazira crest
Al-Jazira
ALJ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

His time with the Saudi club, though, fell short of expectations. He featured in just 6 matches, starting 5 of them from the bench, for a total of 170 minutes across domestic and continental football.

Read also: Uncertainty over Messi's return to America

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Ittihad Jeddah's stance on Ilenikhena

Ittihad Jeddah are open to loaning the player out with a buy option written into the agreement, and Sevilla are reckoned to have the best chance of landing him on those terms.

Having signed Ruben Vargas, Jose Ignacio Navarro wanted to add a striker with different qualities to the front line. After weighing up several options, Ilenikhena's stock has risen sharply in recent days to make him the leading candidate.

Sevilla's sporting directors want the deal wrapped up as quickly as possible, keen to get the striker into training at the earliest opportunity.

Complete the Ilenikhena signing, and Sevilla will take their tally of new arrivals to 8 players, counting the new loan of goalkeeper Vlachodimos.

Ilenikhena remains tied to a long-term contract with the Saudi club, until the end of the 2028-2029 season. 

Read also: Questions over the Araujo deal: why did Barcelona let him go and Liverpool bet on him?

Read also: Because of Vinicius: former Chelsea star mocks Arsenal: I don't know what they're smoking!

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google