Less than a week before Sevilla kick off their league campaign, the Andalusian club are working flat out to complete the signing of at least two players.

Having wrapped up the Ruben Vargas deal, Sevilla's sporting directors are pressing on to land another striker while also chasing Kochorashvili to bolster the midfield.

According to "ABC Sevilla", Sevilla have settled on Nigerian George Ilenikhena "19 years old" to complete their striking options, hoping to sign him on loan from his Saudi club Ittihad Jeddah.

After a brief spell in Saudi Arabia, Ilenikhena wants a return to Europe, and several clubs have shown interest, among them Schalke and West Ham.

Holding both French and Nigerian nationalities, Ilenikhena came through French football. The striker turned heads last season with Monaco before Ittihad Jeddah paid 33 million euros to the French club to sign him in January.

His time with the Saudi club, though, fell short of expectations. He featured in just 6 matches, starting 5 of them from the bench, for a total of 170 minutes across domestic and continental football.

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Ittihad Jeddah's stance on Ilenikhena

Ittihad Jeddah are open to loaning the player out with a buy option written into the agreement, and Sevilla are reckoned to have the best chance of landing him on those terms.

Having signed Ruben Vargas, Jose Ignacio Navarro wanted to add a striker with different qualities to the front line. After weighing up several options, Ilenikhena's stock has risen sharply in recent days to make him the leading candidate.

Sevilla's sporting directors want the deal wrapped up as quickly as possible, keen to get the striker into training at the earliest opportunity.

Complete the Ilenikhena signing, and Sevilla will take their tally of new arrivals to 8 players, counting the new loan of goalkeeper Vlachodimos.

Ilenikhena remains tied to a long-term contract with the Saudi club, until the end of the 2028-2029 season.

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