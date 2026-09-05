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Abdelmawgood Samir

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After his years in Europe: Boufal closes in on a shocking African destination

Transfers
Morocco
Al-Ittihad
Premier League
S. Boufal
Morocco
Libya

It is not in Morocco..

Morocco international Sofiane Boufal is closing in on a new chapter in his career after entering advanced talks with Libyan club Al-Ittihad. A move there would hand the winger his first taste of African club football.

According to Morocco's "Radio Mars", negotiations between Al-Ittihad's management and the 31-year-old have reached an advanced stage. Only a few details and final touches remain before the deal is completed and announced.

The Libyan club fuelled talk of an imminent signing by posting a teaser on its official accounts. The message featured the logo of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, a clear nod to the deal and to the player preparing to join.

Boufal arrives at Al-Ittihad after a long career spent largely on European pitches, having turned out for clubs in France, England and Spain. He left his mark with his skill and his ability to fill more than one attacking role.

Gulf football also featured on his CV, with a spell at Qatar's Al-Rayyan, before he returned to France with Le Havre last season and made 17 appearances.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
Gabon crest
Gabon
GAB

Complete the deal, and Al-Ittihad will mark a fresh and very different stage for a player who built his reputation in Europe. It opens the door to his first club experience on African soil.

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