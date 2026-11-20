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The centre-back market never escapes Barcelona's attention, as the Catalan club's sporting management continues its work on planning the squad.

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Spanish outlet Sport, citing ESPN, report that Barcelona have added Girona defender Holmes Junior to their list of targets.

Barca are tracking his development, and they aren't alone. A number of Premier League clubs have also taken an interest.

The interest comes as talk of strengthening the heart of the defence has returned to the agenda at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Sporting director Deco addressed that very issue just a few days ago on the Tot Costa programme on Catalunya Ràdio, in an interview covering the club's sporting planning and the needs of the squad.

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Deco didn't rule out dipping into the winter transfer window for a centre-back, but he made clear any decision would depend on a joint assessment with Hansi Flick.

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"Everything is open for discussion," Deco said, pointing out that a build-up of injuries in defence had complicated the team's initial plans.

The Portuguese official added: "If we want to make a move in January, we have to know exactly what we are looking for."

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Holmes Junior is among the options under consideration. The 17-year-old Girona defender is one of several players Barcelona are keeping tabs on.

According to ESPN, the Catalan club particularly value him as a left-footed centre-back, an increasingly prized commodity in the transfer market. He can play in midfield too.

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He's comfortable starting attacks from the back, and his versatility means he can operate in a variety of positions.

His progress hasn't gone unnoticed. Several Premier League clubs are following his steps alongside Barcelona.

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Holmes Junior spent time in Real Madrid's youth ranks before joining the Girona academy in the summer of 2025.

He has improved markedly since then and has forced his way into first-team contention. This season he has played 890 minutes across 10 matches in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish second division.

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For now, Holmes Junior joins the list of young talents Barcelona are monitoring with one eye on the future.