Real Madrid have spent the last few hours sweating over Fede Valverde, after the midfielder picked up a physical problem that threw his availability for the next match into doubt.

Spanish journalist Mario Peñalver brought reassuring news on Wednesday. The tests Valverde underwent ruled out any injury.

That leaves the Uruguayan free to report to José Mourinho for Sunday's trip to Racing Santander at El Sardinero, in the 11th round of La Liga.

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Hamstring pain had forced Valverde off against Barcelona. The scans at the Valdebebas sports city came back clear, with no serious damage.

Deploying Valverde at right-back has lately drawn the best out of Mourinho's side. The move lets him slot Arda Güler into the starting XI while shoring things up at the back.

Pushing the Uruguay international into that role, ahead of natural full-backs Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries, has also raised questions about what those two signings are really worth, and whether one of them deserves a starting berth instead.



