Ahmed Shobier has lifted the lid on a fresh crisis at Zamalek, just hours after their valuable win over Rwandan side APR in the African Champions League. The club's administrative staff have slapped a heavy financial fine on striker Nasser Mansi for inappropriate behaviour towards the coaching staff.

Speaking on his programme "Al-Nazer", Shobier confirmed that Zamalek football director Abdel Nasser Mohamed handed down the punishment over Mansi's conduct during the trip to the Amahoro Stadium, in the first leg of the second preliminary round. The striker had just scored the White Knights' only goal, the one that won the game.

It was the celebration that caused the problem. Mansi threw the club shirt on the ground and looked furious as he marked the goal.

Moving fast to calm things down, the striker offered an official apology to the coaching staff led by Moatamed Gamal, to football director Abdel Nasser Mohamed and to his team-mates, over dinner in Kigali after the match.

He accepted the financial punishment in full and said so publicly straight after the final whistle, once he had been told how much the fine was worth.





That single goal gave Zamalek a big away win at the Amahoro Stadium and leaves them with one foot in the next round ahead of the return leg in Cairo.

Discipline, then, remains the watchword for Zamalek's administrative staff this season. Positive continental results buy nobody any leeway.











