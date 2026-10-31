After his Galatasaray contract ends: Mauro Icardi raises prospect of spectacular return

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi said he is considering a return to Serie A with his former club Inter Milan. "Do I dream of returning to Inter? It would be something special. I spent important years there, wore the captain's armband and identified with that shirt," the 33-year-old replied when asked about a possible comeback in the Nerazzurri shirt.

His departure from Inter Milan had been "painful", Icardi said, and he would "like to close the circle in a different way". But he stressed: "A return only makes sense if we both believe in each other and pursue a common goal. I still have a lot to give: if I return, it will be to be useful and to win."

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What led to the rift between Inter Milan and Mauro Icardi?

Icardi left Inter amid a dispute in late summer 2019 and initially joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan. A year later, the club made the move permanent, signing the striker for €50 million. In 2022, he moved to Galatasaray Istanbul, where he was under contract until last summer. He is currently without a club.

At the start of the second half of the 2018/19 season, Inter removed Icardi as captain and handed the role to long-serving first-choice goalkeeper Samir Handanovic. He faced accusations of failing to make a clear commitment to the club and lacking support within the team.

Transfer rumours also surrounded Icardi at the time, with Real Madrid, for example, said to be interested in signing him. Those rumours were another reason for his nine-match suspension until early April 2019, before he returned to the team.

When Antonio Conte took charge in Milan in summer 2019, he immediately left the Argentinian out of his plans. Icardi fled to Paris, where he once again became a regular starter.

After leaving Galatasaray before the current season, Icardi said he had deliberately taken time to consider all his options: "I received offers, but preferred to wait rather than accept a project I was not completely convinced by." He has yet to make a final decision about his future.