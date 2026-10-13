Pedro Porro could be on his way out of the Premier League. The Tottenham Hotspur full-back is giving serious thought to a return to Spanish football, and that has put him on Barcelona's radar, with the club monitoring the Spain international's situation ahead of a possible move in the next transfer window.

According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, Porro is increasingly convinced his time in England is nearing its end. He no longer sees his long-term future in the Spurs project and is seriously weighing up a return to Spanish pitches, despite a contract that runs until June 2031. Barcelona are watching closely.

The Catalan club have tracked the 27-year-old for some time, and he ticks plenty of the boxes Hansi Flick wants in defence. Pace, attacking instinct, international experience and the ease with which he bursts forward to join attacks all make him an interesting option for the right-back slot.

Any Barcelona move, though, hinges on the state of their current squad. The sporting management led by Deco are not thinking about heavy investment in the two full-back positions unless a player leaves first. Two names stand out: Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde.

Koundé's potential exit would open the door directly to filling the right-back position, and that would make Porro a particularly attractive option.

Selling Balde, meanwhile, could provide the financial resources needed to complete a deal of this kind. It would also force the club to reorganise their defensive positions.

Tottenham remain the main obstacle. They renewed the Spain international's contract until 2031 only recently and face no contractual need to part with one of their most prominent players.

Any negotiations would therefore require a substantial fee, while the player's own wishes could prove decisive.

Reports in both Spain and England over recent days suggest Porro is seriously considering a change of scenery and a new challenge.

Barcelona continue to monitor his situation, though no official offer has arrived. His future could depend on the moves made in the English capital, as well as on what the Catalan club decide about their two current full-backs.

Iván Fresneda is also on Barcelona's list. The Sporting Lisbon man is among the options under consideration to strengthen the full-back positions.



