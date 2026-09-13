Germany's Jens Wissing, the manager of Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia, has revealed the situation of his Algerian star Houssem Aouar regarding his participation in the match against Qatar's Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Ittihad visit Al-Shamal tomorrow, Monday, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, in the first round of the league phase of the Asian tournament.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, in comments reported by Saudi Arabia's "Asharq Al-Awsat" newspaper, Wissing confirmed Aouar is now ready to feature against Al-Shamal.

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The Algerian star had sat out Al-Ittihad's last outing against Al-Faisaly on Friday, a 3-1 win in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

His return is a major boost for the Saudi club. Aouar has been one of their standout performers since arriving from Roma in the summer of 2024.

He has turned out for "the Tigers" eight times across all competitions this season, scoring twice and setting up one more.