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Magdy Obaid
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After heart surgery: McTominay returns to rescue Scotland in the Nations League

Scotland
S. McTominay
Scotland vs North Macedonia
North Macedonia
UEFA Nations League B
Switzerland vs Scotland
Switzerland
Scotland
North Macedonia
Switzerland

The return of the heart

From the operating theatre to the heart of midfield. That is how to sum up Scott McTominay's return to the Scotland squad ahead of November's international break.

Just two months ago he went under the knife for a delicate heart operation, one that kept him off the pitch and cast doubt over his future. Now the midfielder heads the Scotland squad once more, and at a decisive moment in the UEFA Nations League.

The Scottish Football Association named their squad for this month's Nations League fixtures on Tuesday, with a much-anticipated trio returning led by McTominay.

Two crucial games await against North Macedonia and Switzerland. The coaching staff have called up McTominay, 29, alongside defender Kieran Tierney and forward Che Adams.

Next matches
SCO

SCO

UEFA Nations League B

13 Nov 2026

MKD

MKD

SUI

SUI

UEFA Nations League B

16 Nov 2026

SCO

SCO

McTominay underwent the minor heart operation last September and missed the most recent international break before declaring himself fully recovered and ready to return.

It isn't just McTominay coming back. Tierney and Adams both return from injury, while defender James Pennries, on loan at Rangers from Greek club AEK Athens, earns a call-up that could hand him a first senior cap.

Scott McKenna misses out with a back injury. Lennon Miller, Josh Doig, Colby Donovan and James Wilson have all been left out of the squad.

Scotland sit third in Group 2 with 4 points from 4 matches, three points behind Slovenia and eight behind leaders Switzerland.

Steve Clarke's side host North Macedonia on 13 November, then travel three days later for a tough test against Switzerland.

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