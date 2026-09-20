After Galatasaray's hat-trick: Fabinho: Salah did not surprise me

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho of Trabzonspor has praised the role Egypt's Mohamed Salah is playing with the team.

Salah led his side to a thumping 4-0 win over Galatasaray in the sixth round of the Turkish league on Saturday evening.

For Fabinho, the victory carried added value because of the performance Trabzonspor produced. He pointed out that the team could have scored more goals while also keeping a clean sheet.

Asharq Al-Awsat carried the comments of the former Liverpool and Al-Ittihad Saudi star after the match: "A win is always important, but achieving it while delivering a strong performance gives it a different taste. All the players stood out, we scored four goals and could have added more, and we also kept a clean sheet, so I think the win was a wonderful gift for our fans who supported us superbly."

Read also: Unchanging quality: Salah embarrasses Galatasaray with memories of thrashing United

The Brazilian also weighed in on the start made by new coach Thomas Reis of Germany. The players had begun to grasp his ideas, he explained, despite the boss taking charge only a short time ago.

"The coach asked us to work seriously and hard, as he wants us to show ferocity on the pitch," he added. "He managed to introduce some changes despite the short period in which he has held the role, but he focuses on defensive strength and direct attacking play. The international break will give us a chance to grasp his ideas more fully, so this stage will be useful and positive."

Salah's brilliance and his three goals came as no surprise to Fabinho. "I'm used to seeing that from him," he said. "He gives the team great confidence, and big matches need players of Salah's quality, capable of making the difference."

He concluded: "He is a hard-working player, and the team's threat increases when he is on the pitch, as he represents a great force for the team. I am very happy for him, and I congratulate him on scoring his first hat-trick in the Turkish league."

Read also: Sevilla paid the price: Barcelona avoid their "naive" mistakes with a familiar weapon