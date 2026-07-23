Manchester City confirmed Phil Foden's contract extension until 2030 yesterday, and they aren't stopping there. The champions are pressing on with plans to tie down more of their key men.

According to "The Athletic", the club are in advanced talks with Jérémy Doku and Abdukodir Khusanov over deals that would keep both at the Etihad until 2031.

Enzo Maresca sees the pair as central to his new project. The Italian took over after Pep Guardiola walked away following 10 years inside the Etihad fortress.

Khusanov arrived from Lens in January 2025 and wasted little time nailing down a spot in the back line, cashing in on injuries to Rúben Dias and Joško Gvardiol.

Doku, meanwhile, has grown into one of City's most important players. He has racked up more than 40 appearances in each of his three seasons at the club.



