Luis de la Fuente wants more from his Spain players against Croatia on Tuesday. Ahead of the second round of the UEFA Nations League, the Spain manager insisted that La Roja will need to dig deeper against a Croatia side blessed with talent and lifted by the arrival of a new coach.

Spain opened their UEFA Nations League campaign in style, winning 3-2 away at England at Wembley last Saturday.

"It is a new and difficult match," De la Fuente said in the press conference ahead of the game. "They have extremely talented and motivated players. In addition, they have a new coach, which gives them a morale boost. Our players know that we have to put in a greater effort than we did against England."

Changes to the starting line-up are coming, and the Spanish head coach put them down to a packed fixture list and the need to share the workload.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, he explained: "Playing four matches at this level within ten days is extremely exhausting. But, as I always say regarding the players' health, we have proven once again that we give their safety top priority. This was clearly demonstrated with Eric." He was referring to the departure of Barcelona defender Eric Garcia from the training camp.

Spain's fans need not worry, insisted De la Fuente, though some of his squad are in need of rest. "There are players we want to give a break," he said. "We need to refresh the team a little. Not only for this reason, but also because the reserve players deserve it. This does not worry me at all. The players who take part will be the most prepared."

He also defended the strength of his squad, saying: "The rotations will be necessary because every player has the right to play and possesses great talent. Every player will have a place in two starting line-ups. We have the best players in the world."

Fermin Lopez looms as one of the men who could shine against Croatia, and De la Fuente singled him out for praise. He said of the Barcelona player: "He is in wonderful form. Like the rest of the players in their positions. He gives us energy, talent and skill. He is a very complete player. He is one of the best players in Europe and in our team."

Talk turned to his nomination for the Ballon d'Or award for best coach, and De la Fuente made no secret of his desire to win it. "All I can say is that I am happy with my nomination for the award, as are the rest of the candidates," he said. "We deserve to win it. I would be extremely happy, and I truly hope for that."

Versatility, meanwhile, is what the coach sees as a defining feature of this Spain team. He said: "The strength of this team lies in our ability to play in different styles. That is what we will maintain. We are distinguished by the strength of our style."

There was a personal edge to the occasion too, given his special bond with Seville, where the Croatia match is being played. He said: "Coming to Seville stirs special emotions in me. As for stepping onto the pitch, that had an even greater impact. My mind went back to 1987 when I was here."

Casting his mind back to his early years as a coach at the Seville youth academy in 2001, he admitted he has changed a great deal. "Sometimes I say that I do not recognise myself since I started coaching. A lot has happened. You may think you know a lot, but in reality you do not. You change in many ways. Do not give up, stay steady, and do not give up. Life has taught me that by doing so, at least you will get chances."



