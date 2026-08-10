A consortium including Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos has made progress in talks to buy a stake of around 30% in Liverpool Football Club, according to "BBC Sport".

British-Indian millionaire businessman Amit Bhatia leads the group, which also includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

The anticipated deal follows Liverpool's loan signing of Uruguayan Ronald Araujo from Barcelona.

Owners Fenway Sports Group confirmed last month that the group had "expressed an interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club".

Son-in-law of Indian billionaire businessman Lakshmi Mittal, Bhatia spent 18 years as a director and co-owner of Queens Park Rangers before relinquishing his stake last month.

Bezos, the American founder of e-commerce giant Amazon, ranks as the fourth richest person in the world.

Forbes magazine puts the 62-year-old's fortune at 256 billion dollars (192 billion pounds sterling).

FSG bought Liverpool in a deal worth 300 million pounds sterling in 2010 and later sold a minority stake in the Anfield side to global sports investment firm Dynasty Equity.

BBC Sport asked Fenway Sports Group about the latest developments. The group made no further comment.

Liverpool became the highest-earning club in the Premier League for the first time in January, according to an analysis carried out by financial firm Deloitte.

A month later, the club announced record revenues of 703 million pounds sterling for the 2024-2025 financial year.

Having stepped down as Amazon's chief executive in 2021 to become executive chairman of the board, Bezos still owns 8% of the company.

He also owns the "Washington Post" newspaper and "Blue Origin", a company specialising in aviation and space, and topped the list of the world's richest people in 2021.

The billionaire's name surfaced in 2023 over a possible takeover of the National Football League's Washington Commanders, after owner Daniel Snyder put the team up for sale.

He had previously explored buying Super Bowl winners the Seattle Seahawks too.

Bezos ultimately walked away from both franchises. Now he appears ready to enter the sporting arena with Liverpool.