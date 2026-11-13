After an emotional farewell: Messi prepares to return to the Monumental stadium

Argentine legend Lionel Messi is preparing to return to the Monumental Stadium in the capital, Buenos Aires, to play a friendly match between Inter Miami and River Plate, as part of both teams' preparations for the new season, on 19 January 2027.
According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Messi returns to the pitch three months after an emotional farewell to the Argentina national team, stepping back into one of the most iconic stadiums of his career.
Scheduled for 19 January 2027, the fixture pits two of world football's biggest names against each other, both having enjoyed remarkable growth on the sporting, institutional and commercial fronts in recent years.
Global stars should pack the teamsheets, led by Luis Suárez, Nicolás Otamendi and Casemiro, alongside former La Liga men such as Montiel, Rodrigo De Paul and Ángel Correa. All eyes, though, will be on Lionel Messi as he sets foot on the Monumental pitch once more.
River Plate against Inter Miami will be "a celebration of the growth and international reach of the two institutions", according to the official statement.
The statement added: "The fixture also represents a meeting point between two projects that have each, from their own position, contributed to broadening the horizons of football and strengthening communities that include millions of fans around the world."
COC Global will organise the event, handling production and general coordination in an initiative "that aims to offer an experience going beyond the ninety minutes of the match, by combining the sporting spectacle with a range of activities dedicated to the fans of both clubs".
The Monumental hosts the match. It is the same ground that staged Messi's farewell to Argentina, a clash against Benin in which he found the net.
His presence carries real weight here. This is the return of an Argentina legend to one of the defining stadiums of his career in the national shirt.
Thousands of fans will get the chance to savour Messi's magic once again in Buenos Aires, at a stadium that witnessed some of the biggest milestones of his Argentina career.
Both clubs will announce details on organisation, ticket sales and the activities around the match through their official channels in the coming period.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm