Al-Nassr have become the only club in the Saudi Roshn League not to complete any deals during the current summer transfer window.

Al-Ettifaq wrapped up their first summer signing yesterday, Wednesday, landing Kosovo national team playmaker Bersant Celina on a free transfer after his contract with Greece's AEK expired.

The deal only went through once the Saudi League's registration committee gave its approval, having previously placed certain financial restrictions on the club.

That leaves Al-Nassr as the lone exception. Every other team in the Saudi Roshn League has completed at least one deal this summer, while the Riyadh giants have yet to sign a single new player.

They have agreed a deal with Spain's Real Mallorca for Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa this summer. It remains unfinished, blocked by the same financial restrictions.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reported earlier that Al-Nassr are struggling under a mountain of debt worth 800 million riyals. Those figures triggered the financial restrictions and left them unable to complete new deals.

The timing could hardly be worse for the reigning Saudi League champions. Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic has left the club after his contract ran out at the end of last season, and reinforcements are badly needed.

Fans are desperate to see the crisis resolved quickly, especially with the Saudi Roshn League kicking off just one week from now.

Al-Nassr open their Roshn League campaign on Saturday 15 August, facing Al-Fateh in the first round.