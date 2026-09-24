After Al-Hilal and Real Madrid: a European national team fails to convince Deschamps to return

For the first time in 14 years, France are preparing for an official match without their familiar face on the touchline. The Zinedine Zidane era begins with Les Bleus, and the French press has dropped a bombshell.

Didier Deschamps bid farewell to Les Bleus after the 2026 World Cup. Now one of Europe's biggest sides has come calling with an official offer, and his reply has stunned everyone.

France's run at the 2026 World Cup ended in humiliation, a harsh 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place play-off, and Deschamps brought the curtain down on his journey with Les Bleus.

Since announcing his resignation, the 57-year-old has lived a life removed from the clamour of the national team and the pressure of the media. He has enjoyed his free time without severing his ties with football entirely.

Offers pour in: from Al-Hilal and Real Madrid to national teams

His absence hasn't stopped the phone ringing. In recent weeks, his name has been linked with several major projects.

Real Madrid put him on their shortlist this summer. Saudi side Al-Hilal made him a strong candidate for their job too. Then the 1998 World Cup winner as a player, and the 2018 winner as a coach, received a surprise offer from a group of European national teams chasing a coach of his standing.

French network "Foot Mercato" revealed that the latest of these offers came from Turkey, France's next opponents in the UEFA Nations League.

Turkey moved after a decline in results under current coach Vincenzo Montella and a disappointing group-stage exit from the last World Cup. The Turkish federation tried to persuade Deschamps to lead the new project.

He rejected the offer within just 24 hours, according to the French network, preferring to take his time rather than rush into choosing his next destination.

The decision fits the French coach's strategy in recent months. Italy have also been linked with him, but he insists on studying every step with the utmost care before returning.

France, meanwhile, are ready to turn the page for good and open a new chapter under Zinedine Zidane. He leads Les Bleus for the first time against Turkey, a match that marks the end of the Deschamps era and the dawn of a new age.