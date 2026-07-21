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Ahmed Abdelhamid

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After Ademi, Barcelona seal signing of new deal

Transfers
J. Bisiwu
Barcelona
Belgium
Spain

The Catalan club continues to strengthen its ranks.

Barcelona are showing no signs of slowing down in the summer market. Days after edging closer to a deal for forward Karim Adeyemi, the Catalans have wrapped up another signing to bolster their squad.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on X that Barcelona have struck a final agreement with Club Brugge for 18-year-old winger Jesse Bisiou.

The two clubs have closed the deal and are now exchanging documents ahead of the player's medical, according to Romano. Barcelona will pay 8.5 million euros, with Club Brugge keeping 20% of any future resale.

Bisiou is set to travel to Barcelona in the coming days for his medical. The final formalities will follow before the club make it official.

Sporting director Deco pushed hard for the youngster. The signing fits Barcelona's policy of hoovering up promising talent while they strengthen the first team for the new season.

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Under pressure.. Real Madrid determine their stance on signing Rodri and Olise


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