Prince Ali bin Al Hussein has offered to cooperate fully with any judicial review conducted by the AFC, a surprise turn in the crisis that has shaken the Asian Football Confederation. The Jordan Football Association president made the pledge just days after accusing FIFA chief Gianni Infantino of exploiting the AFC congress for political ends.

The controversy erupted after last week's extraordinary AFC congress in Tokyo. There, AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa announced his full support for Infantino's re-election as FIFA president.

Prince Ali reacted with a scathing attack. He claimed delegates were not allowed to speak, ask questions or discuss any matters, describing the final day of the congress as "pure politics instigated by Gianni Infantino".

Asia hit back firmly last Tuesday. In an official statement, the confederation insisted that neither Prince Ali nor any representatives of the member associations had asked to make statements during the congress. It stressed that serious allegations of coercion, threats or bribery must be backed by credible evidence, and confirmed it had referred Prince Ali's comments to its competent judicial bodies for consideration.

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A belated clarification

Prince Ali moved to contain the crisis late on Wednesday evening with a post on "X". "I respect the Asian Football Confederation and its judicial bodies, and I will cooperate fully with any proceedings," he wrote.

A long-standing critic of FIFA's leadership, he affirmed that the Jordan Football Association would cast its vote in the FIFA presidential elections independently, as FIFA's regulations stipulate. His earlier post, he explained, was meant to clarify the voting process and underline the importance of transparency in football governance.

"The final sentence states a principle shared by the entire football family: no elections should be open to coercion, threats or bribery, and I support this principle. It was a statement of principle, not an accusation against anyone," he added. He stressed that he would say nothing more while the matter remains under consideration.

The escalation lands as Infantino, FIFA's head since 2016, seeks re-election next March. He recently apologised for a controversial proposal, since abandoned, to sell a stake in FIFA's competitions. The AFC's backing marks a sharp about-turn from just three months ago, when it accused the world governing body of a "fundamental breach of trust" over that very plan.