After a row in the Champions League: Allegri settles the controversy over De Bruyne

Napoli are struggling this season, and the strained relationship between head coach Massimiliano Allegri and Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne has become the story.

Last Tuesday brought a 3-1 defeat away at Villarreal in the Champions League, a second loss in the competition for the Italian side.

Worse than the result was what happened on the pitch. Allegri wanted De Bruyne to drop deeper so McTominay could push on and attack with more freedom. De Bruyne ignored him. The coach raged on the touchline.

Asked directly about the row at his press conference on Friday, Allegri shut it down. He denied any irritation at the player's behaviour, telling the website "Calciomercato": "Have I started to feel displeased with some of De Bruyne's behaviour? No, not at all. There was simply a misunderstanding on the pitch at a certain moment in the match, and that is where the matter ended."

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The language barrier, according to Allegri, was the root of the confusion. "There have been other misunderstandings and there will be more, but the important thing is that we understand each other immediately. Either I speak English and he speaks Italian, or I started speaking in English and he in Italian, which caused a little confusion. But he is a clever lad and he understood the matter well."

Eighth in Serie A with 10 points after six rounds, Napoli trail leaders Inter by six. Venezia are next up on Saturday in the seventh round of fixtures.