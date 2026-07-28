Chelsea have won a fierce battle in the transfer market by snapping up Austin MacPhee, the set-piece specialist and mastermind behind Aston Villa's attacking prowess from dead-ball situations. They saw off competition from rival Premier League clubs and teams from the Saudi league. The move is designed to strengthen the arsenal of new manager Xabi Alonso after a disappointing season devoid of silverware or European participation.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", MacPhee's move to Stamford Bridge is now a done deal, although Aston Villa will receive financial compensation for his departure thanks to a specified release clause in his contract. Many had expected him to be one of the coaching staff members to leave Villa Park this summer after the team won the Europa League title under Unai Emery.

Much of Villa's exceptional set-piece performance in recent years comes down to MacPhee's work. He made the team score the most goals from set pieces across Europe's top five leagues during the 2023-2024 season. Last season they finished almost level with Arsenal in this area, though Mikel Arteta's Gunners excelled remarkably here too, which helped them clinch the Premier League title and return to the Champions League final after two decades.

Set pieces carry more weight than ever in the modern game. Every small detail now warrants close observation, as the most unpredictable and critical plays can settle the outcome of a match and, with it, the fate of a title. That has prompted the major clubs to invest in specialists capable of turning corners, free-kicks and even throw-ins into lethal attacking weapons.

MacPhee enjoys a distinguished international reputation. Over the past five years he combined his work with Aston Villa with a role as set-piece coach for the Portugal national team under Roberto Martinez, proof of his extensive experience and his ability to make an impact at the highest level.

His signing is part of Chelsea's ambitious plan to begin a new era under Alonso, the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager. The London club want to guarantee success through major investment in the transfer market and by bolstering the coaching staff with specialised expertise capable of exploiting every fine detail that could make the difference in domestic and continental competitions.