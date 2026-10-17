Referee De Burgos Bengoetxea took charge of the match between Barcelona and Real Betis, which ended in a 5-2 win for the Catalan side in the ninth round of La Liga.

Specialist refereeing site "Archivo VAR" handed De Burgos Bengoetxea a rating of 3 out of 10.

Their verdict was blunt. Bengoetxea fell below par in a game packed with controversial incidents.

By the closing minutes of the first half, the match was slipping from his grasp. He had to turn to the video assistant referee to review a handball that happened right in front of his eyes, and three other notable incidents followed, amid numerous decisions marred by infringements and refereeing errors.

Four controversial calls shaped the afternoon. First came the handball above, Cucho deliberately handling the ball at the start of the build-up to the move that led to Lo Celso's goal.

That was a clear offence and should have been punished as one, without any change occurring in the build-up phase of the move.

Next, Bengoetxea allowed Barcelona's third goal to stand, despite an incident close to dangerous play during a collision between Fermin Lopez and Marc Bernal.

Archivo VAR continued: "It is true that the incident causes some confusion and is difficult to settle conclusively, but it is closer to being dangerous play. Therefore, the error here is attributed to the referee on the pitch, and not to the video assistant referee to the same degree."

He got one call right, sending off Real Betis player Bernal for his assault on Lamine Yamal, although credit for that decision should go to the assistant referee.

Showing only a yellow card to Llorente after his violent challenge on Jesus was also the correct call, as the challenge did not warrant a straight red, given that the heel of his foot remained planted on the pitch, in line with FIFA's guidelines.