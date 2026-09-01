After 8 years: Barcelona announce the departure of their player by special agreement

Barcelona have confirmed the departure of teenage forward Toni Fernandez to Italian side Venezia. The agreement ends the 18-year-old's eight-year association with the Catalan club.

The Blaugrana clarified in their statement that they retain the right to buy the player back in the future, along with a percentage of the value of any subsequent transfer. Venezia, meanwhile, revealed that the deal was initially completed on a loan basis, with a clause for a mandatory purchase once specific conditions are met.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the agreement sends Toni Fernandez to Venezia on loan. His purchase then becomes mandatory for 4 million euros as soon as he plays three matches for his new Italian side.

A new chapter opens for the young forward after years in Barcelona's academy. He joined "La Masia" during the summer of 2018 from Espanyol, before progressing through the various age groups all the way to the first team.

Toni Fernandez made his first appearance for Barcelona on 4 January 2025, in the Copa del Rey clash with Barbastro, when he came on as a substitute for Pablo Torre.

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Aged 16 years, 5 months and 17 days, he became the second-youngest player to make his first-team debut for Barcelona this century, behind only Lamine Yamal.

Another opportunity came his way last season under German coach Hansi Flick, who handed him a start against Girona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. He was withdrawn at the end of the first half.

Just two first-team appearances make up his Barcelona record before he chose to take on a new experience in Italian football. The Catalan club keep the option to bring him back down the line.

The player told Venezia's official website: "I chose Venezia because of the important project they presented to me, and the trust they gave me from the very first moment. Leaving home is never easy, but I am very excited to give my best and take on this new challenge".

He added: "Since I learned of Venezia's interest in signing me, I began following the team's matches, and I want to tell the fans that, together, we can and must achieve our goals".

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