Zinedine Zidane returned to the venue that witnessed one of his most notable beginnings in the France shirt. This time, though, he was not wearing it on the pitch. He arrived from an entirely different position, leading Les Bleus on a night laden with memory and symbolism for the French legend.

France faced Italy on Friday evening at the Stade de France in the third round of the UEFA Nations League. The match carried special significance for Zidane, his first on the national stadium's turf since taking charge of his country.

French supporters gave Zidane a rousing welcome before kick-off. A wave of excitement swept across the Stade de France the moment the announcer declared his name, cheers and applause rising from every corner of the stands. It was a scene that captured Zizou's standing among the French public.

Applause was only the start. A large commemorative banner appeared in Zidane's honour, bearing the message "Zizou, welcome home". Created by the French group "Irrésistibles", it gave the legend's return a special celebratory character.

Read also: Son of Morocco legend rejects the Atlas Lions in favour of France

The fixture also carries an unforgettable memory in Zidane's career. It falls 28 years to the day since he scored his first international goals in the France shirt at the same stadium, one of the moments that launched his historic career with Les Bleus and paved the way for years of achievement.

Zidane lived a very different night at the Stade de France from the manager's seat. Yet the supporters brought the player who made exceptional history with the national team back to the fore. His rousing welcome sent a clear message: his standing in the French memory endures, 28 years on from the moment he scored his first international goals on that very turf.