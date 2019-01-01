African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Zaha on Bayern Munich's radar
Zaha on Bayern Munich's radar
Bayern Munich are considering an offer to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha after failing to bring Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale to the Allianz Arena, according to 90min.
The Bavarians are focused on strengthening their squad this summer following the exit of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery but they are yet to make any key signings.
They will need to battle Arsenal in the race to capture the Ivory Coast international who is valued at £80 million by Palace.
Brahimi on the verge of Qatar move
Algeria’s Yacine Brahimi is having his medical examination with Qatar Stars League outfit Al Rayyan.
ياسين إبراهيمي يجري الفحص الطبي— AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) July 22, 2019
اجرى الدولي الحزائري ياسين إبراهيمي لاعب بورتو الفحص الطبي بمستشفى اسبيتار، وذلك تمهيدا للتوقيع للرهيب.
إبراهيمي الحاصل مؤخرا على لقب كاس الأمم الأفريقية رفقة الجزائر سيلتحق بكتيبة الرهيب عقب التوقيع.
Yacine Brahimi conducted a medical examination pic.twitter.com/osgg3QbdeY
Brahimi was released by Porto following the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2018-19 season and attracted interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal and West Ham United.
Obiang to join Sassuolo this week
Sassuolo are close to completing an £8 million deal to bring Pedro Obiang back to Italy.
Evening Standard disclosed that the Equatorial Guinea midfielder is due to have his medical with the Serie A club this week and complete the permanent switch.
Prior to his move to West Ham United four years ago, Obiang played for Sampdoria between 2008 ad 2015.
Trezeguet agrees terms with Villa
Egypt international Mahmoud Trezeguet and Aston Villa have agreed personal terms ahead of his imminent move to the Premier League, according to KingFut.
The Villa Park outfit is closing on an £8.75 million move for the 24-year-old from Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.
Trezeguet could become Aston Villa’s ninth signing of the summer as they get ready for life in the English top-flight next season.