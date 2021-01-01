African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: RB Leipzig targeted Osimhen before Napoli signed him

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

RB Leipzig targeted Osimhen before Napoli switch

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed the Bundesliga club considered signing Victor Osimhen before Napoli tabled a big-money offer to Lille, according to Kicker via Foot Mercato.

The Super Eagles attacker attracted interest from several European clubs last year following his impressive Ligue 1 debut with Lille where he scored 13 goals in 27 matches.

After failing to match Lille’s demands for Osimhen, Leipzig went for Trabzonspor’s Alexander Sorloth who has scored just a goal in 19 Bundesliga games this season.

Bayern to hand Choupo-Moting fresh contract

Bayern Munich are planning to give Cameroon striker Eric Choupo-Moting a new contract extension, reports Kicker.

Choupo-Moting returned to Germany in October to join the Bavarians on a short 12-month deal after two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old has played in 14 matches so far with three goals to his name in all competitions.

Ziyech considering Chelsea exit

Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech will hand in a transfer request at the end of the Premier League season, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Morocco international only joined the Blues on a five-year deal from Ajax last July but he is ready to consider another adventure after his difficult start to life in England, and he ‘feels out of Tuchel’s plans’.

Ziyech has contributed two goals and three assists in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

Liverpool legend Rush shrugs off talks of Salah exit

Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes Mohamed Salah will stay on Merseyside to compete in the 'hardest league in the world' amid reported interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old is tied to a contract at Anfield through to the summer of 2023 and he has won several laurels with the Reds since he moved from Roma in 2017.

