African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: PSG finalise deal for Inter Milan's Hakimi

PSG finalise Hakimi deal

Achraf Hakimi is edging closer to Paris and he is set to have his medical examinations at the Ligue 1 club this week.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan have agreed a €60 million deal plus €10 million in add-ons for the transfer of the Moroccan wing-back.

Hakimi is expected to sign a five-year contract at PSG. Meanwhile, their rivals Chelsea reportedly held talks for his signing, but they did not submit an official bid.

Daka set for Leicester City medicals

Patson Daka is prepared to move to the Premier League after Leicester City reached an agreement with RB Salzburg and the player.

Sky Sports reports that Salzburg accepted an offer of around £23 million and the Zambia international has agreed personal terms with the Foxes.

Daka is said to be Brendan Rodgers' number one transfer target this summer after he scored 34 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last season.

Niang switches management

Rennes loanee Mbaye Niang has dumped his agent Gregory Gelabert to work with Badou Sambague, according to Foot Mercato.

The new management is expected to help the Senegal striker sort out his future at the Roazhon Park after he spent the second half of last season on loan with Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli.

BS Group manage a host of players including Lille's Timothy Weah, Bordeaux's Sekou and West Ham United's Pierre Ekwah.

Atalanta intensify pursuit of Boga

Atalanta have intensified their efforts to sign Jeremie Boga from the Serie A rivals Sassuolo.

According to Foot Mercato, Gian Piero Gasperini's side have opened negotiations for the Ivory Coast international who scored four goals and provided two assists in 27 Serie A matches last season.

The former Chelsea youth star is also attracting interest from Ligue 1 clubs Marseille and Lyon.

Onyeka closing in on Brentford switch

Brentford have agreed a deal with FC Midtjylland midfielder Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Sky Sports reports that the newly-promoted Premier League club has started working on his work permit in England and the 23-year-old will likely have his medicals in Denmark.

Brentford and FC Midtjylland are owned by Matthew Benham.

Brentford in talks for Oyegoke

Brentford are in talks to sign Arsenal youngster Daniel Oyegoke for their youth team, according to West London Sport.

The Nigerian descent rejected a new contract to stay in North London with the current one set to expire at the end of the month.

Inter shortlist three players to replace Hakimi

The Serie A champions have started looking for players to replace the PSG-bound defender.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan have Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, PSV Eindhoven’s Denzel Dumfries and Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta on their shortlist.

Hakimi is reportedly closing in on a permanent move to Paris this summer after the Ligue 1 giants beat Chelsea to a €70m deal.

Roma to include Diawara in Xhaka swap

Roma are prepared to include Amadou Diawara in a swap deal as they look to sign Arsenal midfield star Granit Xaka, according Il Romanista.

The Gunners are said to be demanding around €23-25m for the Swiss international but the Serie A club are looking to add Amadou in the deal considering the lack of midfielders in Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Guinea international has been on Arsenal's radar in the previous transfer windows after his impressive performances in the Italian top-flight.

Newcastle show interest in Lemina

Newcastle United are interested in signing out-of-favour Fulham midfielder Mario Lemina, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies scouted the Gabon international during the 2020-21 season when he was on loan at Fulham and they consider his ability play as a defensive midfield and on the flanks as an added boost.

Lemina has been at Southampton since 2018 but he spent the last two seasons on loan at Galatasaray and Fulham.

Dijon reach agreement for Traore

Relegated Ligue 1 club Dijon have found an agreement with Lens for the signing of Cheick Traore.

Foot Mercato reports that the Owls will sign the Mali international on a three-year deal with the announcement imminent in the coming days.

Traore has been at Lens since 2019 but he only managed 15 appearances in all competitions for two years. Last season, he played just 37 minutes of football in two Ligue 1 matches.

Manchester City plot Sadiq move

Manchester City are plotting a move to sign Almeria goalscoring machine Umar Sadiq.

According to AS, the Premier League champions want to sign the former Nigeria youth star and instantly loan him to Troyes where he will play in Ligue 1 next season.

After scoring 20 goals in 40 league matches in the Spanish second division, Sadiq has been a subject of interest from several clubs including Spartak Moscow and Eintracht Frankfurt, who have submitted their offers.

Keita Balde offers himself to Inter Milan

Monaco loanee Keita Balde is targeting a reunion with Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Transfermarket Web .

The Senegal winger spent the 2018-19 season at San Siro Stadium and he is keen on a return to link up with his former Lazio coach.

Balde, who left Lazio for Monaco in 2017, spent the last campaign on loan at Sampdoria where he scored seven goals in 25 Serie A matches.

Ziyech on AC Milan's wishlist

Hakim Ziyech is one of the Chelsea trio AC Milan are hoping to land this summer.

According to Sky Sports , the Rossoneri consider Ziyech as their top target to replace Hakan Calhanoglu, who joined their rivals Inter this week.

The Moroccan playmaker has only spent a season at Stamford Bridge where he contributed six goals and three assists in 39 games across all competitions.