African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Premier League giants chasing Senegal's Sarr

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Burnley make £13.5m offer for Cornet

Burnley have submitted a £13.5 million bid for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet, according to Lancs Live.

The Premier League club are said to have had long-term interest in the Ivory Coast international and they are set to beat Hertha Berlin and Inter Milan to his signing.

Lyon are ready to release Cornet who has been at the club since 2015, as they look to fund their move for Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri.

Barca closely monitoring Aubameyang

Barcelona are closely monitoring Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his attacking partner Alexandre Lacazette.

Sport reports that the Spanish giants will move for the Gabon international if they are able offload Martin Braithwaite but a deal would include a player-exchange due to their financial challenges.

Aubameyang signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium last September and he has two years left on the current deal.

Premier League trio chasing Senegal's Sarr

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are tracking Metz teenage star Pape Matar Sarr, according to Daily Mail.

The Premier League giants have their sights on the Senegal international after his breakout season in the French Ligue 1 where he scored three goals in 22 matches.

They are keen to buy the 18-year-old before transfer deadline day and transfer him back to Metz for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

Man Utd willing to loan Diallo

Manchester United are willing to release Amad Diallo on loan this summer following the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester Evening News reports that the Ivory Coast international will leave Old Trafford before the transfer deadline day for more playing minutes elsewhere.

Diallo completed a £37 million move to Manchester from Atalanta in January and he played just eight matches across all competitions last season.

PSG to push for Koulibaly again

Paris Saint-Germain are set to push for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly again after an injury to Sergio Ramos, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport .

Ramos who moved to Paris on a free transfer, is set to be on the sidelines for a month or two and Mauricio Pochettino has his sights on the Senegal centre-back.

Koulibaly reportedly has a valuation of €50 million but Napoli could accept a slightly lower offer for a deal.

Rennes reject West Ham’s bid for Aguerd

Rennes have turned down a £17 million bid from West Ham United for Nayef Aguerd, according to Football Insider .

The bid was the Hammers' second attempt to sign the Morocco defender after £15m was initially rejected.

Rennes are reportedly not ready to lose Aguerd and they want David Moyes' side to look elsewhere for their centre-back.

Roma ready to part with Diawara

Roma don’t consider Amadou Diawara as part of their plans and they are open to offers for him this summer, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport via Siamo la Roma .

The Serie A club is looking to cash in on the Guinea international who is reportedly attracting interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.

Diawara moved to the Stadio Olimpico from Napoli in 2019 and he has three years left on his current deal.

Spurs considering Sarr move

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr this summer.

Eurosport claims the North London outfit have their sights set on the Senegal international as they await Inter Milan's stance on Lautaro Martinez.

After his outstanding performances in the Championship last term, the Hornets see Sarr as one of their key players for their Premier League campaign and they would demand over £50 million for his release.

Ghezzal in Istanbul to complete Besiktas move

Leicester City midfielder Rachid Ghezzal has arrived in Istanbul to complete his permanent move to Besiktas, according to Fotomac .

The Turkish Super Lig champions are keen on Ghezzal in their team after he contributed 17 assists and eight goals in 31 league matches last season.

The Algeria star is expected to sign a four-year contract at Besiktas.

Bamba joins Boro to relaunch career

Former Cardiff City captain Sol Bamba has joined Middlesbrough following his recovery from cancer.

The Ivory Coast defender won his fight against cancer towards the end of last season and he signed a one-year contract as a player-coach with Boro.

Read the full story on Goal .

Salernitana reach agreement for Crotone's Simy

Serie A new boys Salernitana have found an agreement with Crotone for the signing of Simy Nwankwo.

According to reports in Italy , the Garnets are to pay a figure close to €6 million including a bonus for the outright purchase of the Nigeria striker.

Simy was in a hot goalscoring form last season but his contribution of 20 goals in 38 Serie A matches could not save Crotone from dropping to Serie B.

Rangers make formal bid for Osayi-Samuel

Rangers have made a formal bid to Fenerbahce for the services of Nigeria's Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to Turkish reports .

Osayi-Samuel moved to Istanbul on a four-year deal in January and he could be set for another switch this month with Steven Gerrard interested in bolstering his squad.

The Benin-born star played in 18 Super Lig games in the second half of last season with a goal to his name.

Galatasaray pushing for Al Ahly's Dieng

Galatasaray are pushing all buttons to complete the transfer of Mali midfielder Aliou Dieng from Al Ahly, reports Fanatik .

The Turkish Super Lig club has submitted a first bid of €5.5 million but it was turned down with the Caf Champions League winners demanding €9.5 million for Dieng who is considered an integral part of their team.

However, it has been reported that Galatasaray will try again with a bid of €6.5m as their maximum limit.

Al Ahly in talks with Brighton for Tau

Egyptian champions Al Ahly are in ongoing talks with Brighton & Hove Albion over the return of Percy Tau to Africa, reports the Argus .

Pitso Mosimane is interested in reuniting with Tau who he worked with at Mamelodi Sundowns a few years ago before the striker's move to England.

The South Africa international returned to the Amex Stadium in January after spending the last two-and-a-half seasons on loan in Belgium.

Mourinho turns to Zambo Anguissa as Xhaka alternative

Roma are interested in signing Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Claciomercato reports that Jose Mourinho sees the Cameroon international as an alternative to Granit Xhaka who will not be leaving Arsenal this summer.

Zambo Anguissa was recently a subject of a loan offer from Valencia but it was turned down by the Cottagers.

Success reluctant to leave Watford

Udinese are interested in signing Isaac Success but the Nigeria striker does not want to leave Watford this summer, according to Watford Observer .

The Serie A club and Watford are owned by the Pozzo family, and the Hornets are reportedly set to let him go on a permanent deal to Italy.

Success has two years left on his contract and he broke into Xisco Munoz's team towards the end of last season with a goal in 10 Championship games.

Feghouli told to leave Galatasaray

Algeria midfielder Sofiane Feghouli has been told to leave Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray because of his high wages.

The Lions stated that the services of the 31-year-old - who has been at the club since 2017 - is no longer needed alongside Radamel Falcao.

“I talked to Falcao and Feghouli,” club president Burak Elmas said, per Daily Mail .

“They provided very good services to us but with this wage structure we can't pay their wages. We want them to find a club.”

Lookman wanted by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are looking to sign RB Leipzig forward Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan, according to the Sun .

Leipzig are said to be demanding £3.5million as a loan fee for Lookman who earns about £50,000 per week at the club.

After spending last season on loan in the Premier League with Fulham, the Nigerian descent is reportedly attracting interest from Burnley and Watford as well.

Niang accepts Venezia offer

Rennes striker Mbaye Niang has reached an agreement with Serie A new boys Venezia, according to Sky Italia .

Both clubs had their agreement with the 26-year-old set to complete an initial loan move which comes with a purchase option.

Niang reportedly attracted interest from Anderlecht and Celtic as well, but he is now set for a return to Italy where he previously played for Torino and AC Milan.