African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Premier League clubs line up for Tammy Abraham

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

target €20m Kouame

Napoli are planning a €20milion swoop for striker Christian Kouame, according to Mediaset via Napoli magazine.

The Partenopei are targeting the Ivorian forward as a cheaper alternative to teammate Krzysztof Piatek who is valued at €30million.

Kouame has contributed three goals and four assists in the this season while Piatek hit the headlines with 13 league goals.

clubs line up for Abraham

Wolverhampton Wanderers, , and are interested in signing loanee Tammy Abraham this month.

Daily Mail reports that the Blues might end the 21-year-old's loan spell at after returning 14 goals in 19 appearances in the Championship.

, want Baba Rahman

Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman is set to end his temporary stay at 04 after Villarreal and Girona contacted the Premier League side his signing.

Goal understands that the clubs are interested in signing the Ghanaian defender on loan after an injury-hit loan spell at the club.

Rahman has played just four games for Schalke 04 this campaign, including two games in the German top-flight.

keen on Wanyama

West Bromwich Albion have contacted Hotspur about the availability of Victor Wanyama in this January transfer window, Daily Mail claims.

Spurs are reportedly ready to listen to offers for the Harambee Stars captain who has started just one Premier League match this season due to a recurring knee problem.

Despite the club's readiness to offload him, the combative midfielder is not interested in playing in the Championship but rather, fight for his place in Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Diabate set for Leicester exit

Fousseni Diabate is set to leave on loan this month after struggling to earn a regular spot in Claude Puel's squad, according to Le Sport via Leicester Mercury.

The Mali international arrived at the King Power Stadium from Ajaccio in January 2018 but has been limited to just one Premier League outing this season.

French outfit and Turkish giants are said to be interested in the 23-year-old.