African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Genk striker Onuachu hoping for Arsenal move

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Arsenal want Cameroon's Onana

Arsenal are interested in signing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer - but will wait for the verdict in his upcoming appeal against a doping ban before deciding to step up their interest.

Goal has learned that Arsenal’s interest in the 25-year-old stretches back to last January when contact was made between the north London club and the player’s representatives.

Onana is currently serving a 12-month suspension handed to him by Uefa after he was found to have the banned substance Furosemide in his urine sample.

Man City to beat Premier League rivals to Bissouma

Manchester City are confident of beating Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United to the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to Daily Star.

The Premier League leaders have their sights set on the Mali international amid doubts about Fernandinho's immediate future at the club.

The 24-year-old has two years left on his contract at the Amex Stadium but the Seagulls are reportedly set to demand at least £30 million for his release - double the amound paid for his signing from Lille.

PSG reignite interest in Aurier

Paris Saint-Germain have included Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier in the list of players to boost their right-back options, reports RMC Sport.

The French giants are said to be unconvinced by Alessandro Florenzi's debut campaign at the club and Aurier has emerged as a potential summer target.

The Ivory Coast captain, who left PSG for Spurs in 2017, had interest from AC Milan and Spartak Moscow last year but he decided to continue his career in North London.

Genk striker Onauchu hoping for Arsenal move

Genk striker Paul Onuachu is keen on a move to Arsenal as he eyes Premier League football next season, according to Voetbal Belgie via the Sun.

Thanks to his goalscoring heroics this season, the Nigeria international’s market value is said to have risen to €17 million and Genk are reportedly ready to listen to offers.

Onuachu is under contract at the Luminus Arena until 2024, having moved from Danish club Midtjylland for €6 million in 2019.