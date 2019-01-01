African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bayern Munich launch £69m bid for Nicolas Pepe
Bayern to launch £69m bid for Pepe
Bayern Munich are prepared to ward off rivals' interests for Lille star Nicolas Pepe with a whopping £69m bid, reports BeIN Sports .
The fee, with support from sportwears manufacturing giants Adidas, would make Pepe the most expensive signing in the club's history.
Earlier this month, Lille claimed that it would take a bid of at least €50 million to sign the Ivorian winger who has contributed 17 goals and eight assists so far this season.
Man City, Inter Milan monitor Partey
Manchester City are monitoring Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, according to AS .
With Fernandinho set to clock 34 in May, Partey’s displays in Atletico’s midfield has attracted Pep Guardiola who is looking to bring him as an heir to the Brazilian in a deal that could involve Ilkay Gundogan going the other way.
Calciomercato further stated that Inter Milan are interested in bringing the Ghana international alongside Diego Godin to the Italian Serie A in the summer.
The 25-year-old is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023.
Brentford place £30m price tag on Benhrama
With a host of Premier League clubs keen on the Said Benrahma, Brentford are ready to demand at least £30million for the Algerian winger, reports TEAMtalk .
Benrahma who joined at Griffin Park outfit last summer has been outstanding this season with nine goals and 11 assists in 23 Championship games.
His fine form will now see him cost six times of the £5 million Brentford paid Nice for his services last July.
Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Arsenal alongside European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are reportedly monitoring the Algeria international.
Emery wants Dakonam at Arsenal
Getafe defender Djene Dakonam has emerged as a summer transfer target for Arsenal following his fine defensive showings in the Spanish La Liga this season.
AS reports that Gunners boss Unai Emery was at the Estadio de Mestalla on Sunday and was impressed by the Togolese centre-back who helped Getafe earn a hard-fought goalless draw against Valencia.
The Premier League club are now set to renew interest in Dakonam who they tracked last summer but they face competition from Spanish giants Barcelona who are in hunt for a centre-back.
Real Madrid to revive Mane interest
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is set to make a move for Liverpool star Sadio Mane in the summer, according to France Football .
Los Blancos were reportedly linked with the Senegal international before Zidane left the helm in May 2018 and they are ready to revive their interest in the forward who has scored 17 Premier League goals this season.
Mane is enjoying a rich vein of form having returned 11 goals in last 11 appearances for the Reds.
Wanyama set for Tottenham exit
Victor Wanyama is one of the star players who could leave Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season as the club prepare to make new signings in the summer, according to Daily Mail .
Wanyama joined Spurs from Southampton in 2016 but his spell with the north London club has been hampered by injuries.
The Kenya international has only managed 11 appearances, amounting to 426 minutes in total this season.